Jerry Cotton: The Trap Snaps Shut at Midnight

Third Jerry Cotton Adaption. A big shipment of Nitroglycerine, enough to make a shambles of New York, mysteriously vanishes! It's a race between agent Jerry Cotton and the underworld to see who can find the deadly explosive first. To complicate things further, the nitro must be found before a torrid heat wave causes it to blow much of the city sky high.
|George Nader
|Jerry Cotton
|Richard Münch
|Mr. John High
|Heinz Weiss
|Phil Dekker
|Horst Frank
|Larry Link
|Dominique Wilms
|Maureen
|Alexander Allerson
|Husky
View Full Cast >