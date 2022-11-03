Not Available

Jerry Cotton: The Trap Snaps Shut at Midnight

  • Crime

Third Jerry Cotton Adaption. A big shipment of Nitroglycerine, enough to make a shambles of New York, mysteriously vanishes! It's a race between agent Jerry Cotton and the underworld to see who can find the deadly explosive first. To complicate things further, the nitro must be found before a torrid heat wave causes it to blow much of the city sky high.

Cast

George NaderJerry Cotton
Richard MünchMr. John High
Heinz WeissPhil Dekker
Horst FrankLarry Link
Dominique WilmsMaureen
Alexander AllersonHusky

