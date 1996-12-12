1996

Jerry Maguire

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 12th, 1996

Studio

Gracie Films

Jerry Maguire used to be a typical sports agent: willing to do just about anything he could to get the biggest possible contracts for his clients, plus a nice commission for himself. Then, one day, he suddenly has second thoughts about what he's really doing. When he voices these doubts, he ends up losing his job and all of his clients, save Rod Tidwell, an egomaniacal football player.

Cast

Tom CruiseJerry Maguire
Cuba Gooding Jr.Rod Tidwell
Renée ZellwegerDorothy Boyd
Kelly PrestonAvery Bishop
Alison ArmitageFormer Girlfriend
Jonathan LipnickiRay Boyd

View Full Cast >

Images