2004

Jersey Girl

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 2004

Studio

Close Call Films

Ollie Trinke is a young, suave music publicist who seems to have it all, with a new wife and a baby on the way. But life deals him a bum hand when he's suddenly faced with single fatherhood, a defunct career and having to move in with his father. To bounce back, it takes a new love and the courage instilled in him by his daughter.

Cast

Ben AffleckOllie Trinke
Raquel CastroGertie Trinke
Liv TylerMaya
Jennifer LopezGertrude Steiney
George CarlinBart Trinke
Jennifer Schwalbach SmithSusan

