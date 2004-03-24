Jersey Girl

Ollie Trinke is a young, suave music publicist who seems to have it all, with a new wife and a baby on the way. But life deals him a bum hand when he's suddenly faced with single fatherhood, a defunct career and having to move in with his father. To bounce back, it takes a new love and the courage instilled in him by his daughter.
|Ben Affleck
|Ollie Trinke
|Raquel Castro
|Gertie Trinke
|Liv Tyler
|Maya
|Jennifer Lopez
|Gertrude Steiney
|George Carlin
|Bart Trinke
|Jennifer Schwalbach Smith
|Susan
