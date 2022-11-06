1941

Jesse James at Bay

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 16th, 1941

Studio

Republic Pictures

When Jesse learns that Krager is cheating settlers, he and his gang rob trains to obtain money for them to purchase their land. Krager, finding a Jesse look alike in Burns, hires him to wreck havoc on the ranchers. When Jesse kills Burns he switches clothes and goes after the culprits.

Cast

Roy RogersJesse James / Clint Burns
George HayesSheriff Gabby Whitaker
Sally PaynePolly Morgan
Pierre WatkinPhineas Krager - Land Dealer
Ivan MillerJudge Rutherford
Hal TaliaferroPaul Sloan, Lawyer

View Full Cast >

Images