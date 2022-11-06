Jesse James at Bay

When Jesse learns that Krager is cheating settlers, he and his gang rob trains to obtain money for them to purchase their land. Krager, finding a Jesse look alike in Burns, hires him to wreck havoc on the ranchers. When Jesse kills Burns he switches clothes and goes after the culprits.
|Roy Rogers
|Jesse James / Clint Burns
|George Hayes
|Sheriff Gabby Whitaker
|Sally Payne
|Polly Morgan
|Pierre Watkin
|Phineas Krager - Land Dealer
|Ivan Miller
|Judge Rutherford
|Hal Taliaferro
|Paul Sloan, Lawyer
View Full Cast >