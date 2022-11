Not Available

Αn homage to Rosiclaire, one of the oldest and most notorious cinemas of Athens. Without fearing censorship, Rosiclaire hosted X-rated films holding a reputation for being a meeting point for all sorts of outlaws and misfits – a scandal for the conservative Greek society of the 50s and 60s. The documentary features: Takis Spetsiotis, Lefteris Xanthopoulos, Dimitris Kollatos, Betty Vakalidou, Nikos Zervos, Yorgos Chronas, and many others.