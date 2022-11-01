Jet - Right! Right! Right!

Not Available

Right! Right! Right! was a DVD of Melbourne-based rock band Jet and their performance at the Forum theatre, Melbourne. The performance was on the tour following the release of their debut album, "Get Born". The DVD also contains video clips of selected video clips from different countries, like the UK or America. In addition to this, it contains the documentary "Take It Or Leave It", named after one of the band's songs, which records their early success and feelings on events that interrupted the progress and recording of "Get Born". Jet were halfway through recording when they received a call from the Rolling Stones requesting whether they wanted to play as their support act.