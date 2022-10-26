Not Available

Jet Stream

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

UFO International Productions

A TV weatherman tries to prove his theory that a series of unexplained catastrophes are the result of powerful winds found in the upper atmosphere coming down to ground level. His claims attract the attention of government scientists, who need his help to control the phenomena before it destroys all life on Earth (Locatetv.com)

Cast

David ChokachiSteve 'Sunny' Simpson
Ruth KearneyAngel
Steven HartleyJack
Don Michael PaulMajor Shaw
Preston James HillierDaniel
Atanas SrebrevAgent Bo

