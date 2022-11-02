Jethro Tull: Live at Montreux 2003

Not Available

Jethro Tull is one of the most successful British acts of all time with a career reaching from the late sixties to the present day. In 2003 they made their first (and so far only) visit to the Montreux Festival. As ever Ian Anderson leads from the front with his instantly recognizable voice and inimitable style of one-legged flute playing. Split into a semi-acoustic first half and a full on electric second half, the concert was a triumph combining newer songs such as “Dot Com”, “Pavane” and “Budapest” with classic favorites.