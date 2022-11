Not Available

This title profiles all nine jet types to have flown with the Fleet Air Arm, using rare and previously unseen archival material as well as newly-shot film footage. Featured are the Supekrmarine Attacker and Scimitar, the de Havilland Sea Venom, Sea Hawk and Sea Vixen, the Blackburn Buccaneer, the McDonnell Douglas Phantom and of course the Sea Harrier.