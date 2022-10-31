Not Available

"Jidin Sengal" is described as a rom-com that focuses on the 'glamour world' that is enjoyed by extras in the Malaysian film industry who are all trying to make it big. As a child, Jidin loved the performing arts and he was close to a girl called Piah. However they couldn't be together and as an adult, Jidin always thought of her. One day, Jidin goes to the city to try and seek her out and instead meets Bob Dobot, a veteran film extra. Bob takes Jidin under his wing and with the help of a hip-hop artiste wannabe from Terengganu called Jay-Z, they finally get a crack at a movie. On the set of the movie, Jidin meets a girl similar to Piah, called Amy.