Jillian Michaels BodyShred - Rise (Workout 2)

Not Available

BODYSHRED is a high-intensity, holistic resistance and endurance-based 60-Day fitness plan, involving synergistic 3D body dynamics that explore the scope of movement possibilities to maximize athletic performance and metabolic potential in just 30 minutes. Using Jillian's S.H.R.E.D. Method, you'll shed fat, define muscle, transform the look of your entire physique, and dramatically enhance your overall health and athletic performance! Includes 12 DVDs, a Rotational Calendar, Meal Plan and Fitness Guide. Total Run-time 348 minutes