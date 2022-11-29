Jillian Michaels: Killer Body Workout 2

Not Available

If you're looking to make a change, and not just any change - a killer change - Jillian Michaels Killer Body is the DVD for you. You will challenge every part of your body by working every muscle group to give you maximum results. 'Killer Body' is a big promise, and this workout delivers. Killer Body is broken down into three incredible 30-minute workouts, each focusing on a different section of your body - buns and thighs, rock hard abs, and lean toned shoulders, biceps and triceps. Complete each workout twice a week, alternating between the three, and take a rest day on Sunday. As always, Jillian offers basic and advanced modifications for each move so you can scale to your level of fitness. It's time to make that change. Get started with Jillian Michaels Killer Body today to get the lean and sexy body you've always wanted!