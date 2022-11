Not Available

Lift and Shred is Jillian's incredibly effective weight lifting workout program that will boost metabolism, burn fat and build a lean sexy physique. It is comprised of two 30-minute workouts that progress in difficulty. All you need is one set of dumbbells from 8lbs up to 15lbs. The more fit you are, the heavier you can lift, so you can continue growing with the workouts. As always, there are modifications for every single exercise.