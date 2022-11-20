Jillian Michaels: Yoga Meltdown

Not Available

When it comes to fitness, Jillian Michaels is all about, fast results! Now TV's toughest trainer combines her hard-core fitness techniques with the sculpting power of yoga for an intense workout designed to melt away stubborn fat fast. Yoga Meltdown includes two completes 30-minutes workouts. Begin with LEVEL 1 and then progress to LEVEL 2 for a more intense burn to gain strength and lose serious weight. It won't be easy, but, with Jillian by your side, you can do this. So get up, get movin', and lose big time!