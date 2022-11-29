Jimbo Clementine

Not Available

The hermit Jimbo lives with his flesh-eating plant Clementine in a treehouse in nowhere land. When he takes away Clemetine’s beloved coca plant, she strikes back. This was Jacob Fey's first project at the Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg and the first time Roman Kälin and he got in contact with the stop-motion technique. They created huge sets and built the puppets out of silicon and metal joints. The set can be seen in the Filmakademie in Ludwigsburg. The production time was four months.