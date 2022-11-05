Not Available

Polygram presents this collection of music videos by "Parrothead" icon Jimmy Buffett. Jimmy Buffett: Tales From Margaritavision features 14 video clips, each selected and introduced by Buffett. The 2000 compilation includes videos for "Pencil Thin Moustache," "Come Monday," "He Went to Paris," "Nautical Wheelers," "Livin' It Up," "One Particular Harbour," "La Vie Dansante," "Who's the Blonde Stranger?," "Homemade Music," "Take Another Road," "Jamaica Farewell," "Another Saturday Night," "Fruitcakes," and "The City." Also included is a live performance of "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes."