2004

Jimmy Neutron: Win, Lose and Kaboom

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    July 8th, 2004

    Studio

    Nickelodeon Animation Studio

    Retroville becomes ground zero for a meteor engraved with a mysterious alien message, which only the best and brightest(naturally, Jimmy) can translate. When he finally figures the message out, he and his friends are teleported into deep space and are forced to become contestants on an intergalactic reality game show, where the losers have their home planets destroyed.

    Cast

    		Rob PaulsenCarl Wheezer/Mr. Wheezer/Mrs. Wheezer/Test Pilot/Announcer (voice)
    		Jeffrey GarciaSheen Estevez/Army Guard (voice)
    		Frank WelkerGoddard (voice)
    		Carolyn LawrenceCindy Vortex (voice)
    		Crystal ScalesLibby Folfax (voice)
    		Tim AllenMeldar Prime (voice)

