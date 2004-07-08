Jimmy Neutron: Win, Lose and Kaboom

Retroville becomes ground zero for a meteor engraved with a mysterious alien message, which only the best and brightest(naturally, Jimmy) can translate. When he finally figures the message out, he and his friends are teleported into deep space and are forced to become contestants on an intergalactic reality game show, where the losers have their home planets destroyed.
|Rob Paulsen
|Carl Wheezer/Mr. Wheezer/Mrs. Wheezer/Test Pilot/Announcer (voice)
|Jeffrey Garcia
|Sheen Estevez/Army Guard (voice)
|Frank Welker
|Goddard (voice)
|Carolyn Lawrence
|Cindy Vortex (voice)
|Crystal Scales
|Libby Folfax (voice)
|Tim Allen
|Meldar Prime (voice)
View Full Cast >