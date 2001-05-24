Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade

A member of an elite paramilitary counter-terrorism unit becomes traumatized after witnessing the suicide bombing of a young girl and is forced to undergo retraining. However, unbeknownst to him, he becomes a key player in a dispute between rival police divisions, as he finds himself increasingly involved with the sister of the girl he saw die.
|Yoshikatsu Fujiki
|Kazuki Fuse (Voice)
|Sumi Mutou
|Kei Amemiya (Voice)
|Hiroyuki Kinosha
|Atsushi Henmi (Voice)
|Eri Sendai
|Nanami Agawa (Voice)
|Kenji Nakagawa
|Isao Aniya (Voice)
|Kousei Hirota
|Bunmei Muroto (Voice)
