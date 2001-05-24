2001

Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 24th, 2001

Studio

Bandai Visual

A member of an elite paramilitary counter-terrorism unit becomes traumatized after witnessing the suicide bombing of a young girl and is forced to undergo retraining. However, unbeknownst to him, he becomes a key player in a dispute between rival police divisions, as he finds himself increasingly involved with the sister of the girl he saw die.

Cast

Yoshikatsu FujikiKazuki Fuse (Voice)
Sumi MutouKei Amemiya (Voice)
Hiroyuki KinoshaAtsushi Henmi (Voice)
Eri SendaiNanami Agawa (Voice)
Kenji NakagawaIsao Aniya (Voice)
Kousei HirotaBunmei Muroto (Voice)

