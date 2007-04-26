2007

Jindabyne

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 26th, 2007

Studio

RGM Films

Stewart Kane, an Irishman living in the Australian town of Jindabyne, is on a fishing trip in isolated hill country with three other men when they discover the body of a murdered girl in the river. Rather than return to the town immediately, they continue fishing and report their gruesome find days later. The story of a murder and a marriage - a film about the things that haunt us.

Cast

Gabriel ByrneStewart
Deborra-Lee FurnessJude
John HowardCarl
Leah PurcellCarmel
Alice GarnerElissa
Simon StoneBilly the Kid

View Full Cast >

Images