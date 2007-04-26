Stewart Kane, an Irishman living in the Australian town of Jindabyne, is on a fishing trip in isolated hill country with three other men when they discover the body of a murdered girl in the river. Rather than return to the town immediately, they continue fishing and report their gruesome find days later. The story of a murder and a marriage - a film about the things that haunt us.
|Gabriel Byrne
|Stewart
|Deborra-Lee Furness
|Jude
|John Howard
|Carl
|Leah Purcell
|Carmel
|Alice Garner
|Elissa
|Simon Stone
|Billy the Kid
