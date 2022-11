Not Available

This is a film that shed light on the fake lifestyle most female undergraduates live. Jenifa is one of these girls, she used to be a village champion before coming to Lagos for her university educaion. Upon her arrival, she met her long time friend Becky who introduced her to other girls, Tracy and Franca. All these girls live fake and wayward lives, they jump from one trouble to another in a bid to belong to the high class.