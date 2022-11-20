Joey Dunlop - No Ordinary Joe

Not Available

This is a fascinating new documentary about motorcycle icon Joey Dunlop, World Champion, 26-times Isle of Man TT winner and tireless charity worker. Produced by leading Northern Ireland film production company Waldovision, which brought fans the critically acclaimed BBC documentaries ‘Joey Dunlop – Remembered’ and ‘How The North West Was Won’, the new film includes unseen material and additional footage. No Ordinary Joe includes tributes from Joey’s wife Linda and his family plus John McGuinness, Steve Parrish, commentator Richard Nichols, Phillip McCallen, Eddie Laycock, Hector Neill, Barry Symmons and Brian Reid. Never-before-published pictures of the Ballymoney hero, provided from his family’s private collection, have also been included in the documentary.