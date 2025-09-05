Not Available

From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds—both lifelong John Candy fans—comes John Candy: I Like Me, an exploration of the life and legacy of the comedic icon. The film showcases Candy’s remarkable career, from his breakout turn on SCTV in his beloved native Canada to starring in some of the biggest comedies of all time. But it also delves deeply into Candy’s life off-camera, through never-before-seen home videos and the personal recollections of those who knew him best. A remarkable roster of family members, close friends and colleagues share their memories of John Candy, creating an intimate and indelible portrait of an unforgettable talent who helped define a cinematic era. John Candy: I Like Me tells the story of a son, husband, father, friend, and star, driven to bring joy to audiences and loved ones while battling personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures.