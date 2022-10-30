Not Available

John Day

A mysterious death of a young girl unfolds a web of secrets and a conspiracy. The father of the girl, John day, is a simple , honest and god fearing man. Gautam , a nihilistic cop, the key player behind the tragic incident gets embroiled and sucked into the deep abyss that turns lethal. The thin line that separates the saint and the beast now stands blurred... broken... forever

Cast

Naseeruddin ShahJohn Day
Randeep HoodaGautam
Shernaz PatelMariaday
Sharat SaxenaKhan Saab
Vipin SharmaShinde
Makrand DeshpandeKrishnan

