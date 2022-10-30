A mysterious death of a young girl unfolds a web of secrets and a conspiracy. The father of the girl, John day, is a simple , honest and god fearing man. Gautam , a nihilistic cop, the key player behind the tragic incident gets embroiled and sucked into the deep abyss that turns lethal. The thin line that separates the saint and the beast now stands blurred... broken... forever
|Naseeruddin Shah
|John Day
|Randeep Hooda
|Gautam
|Shernaz Patel
|Mariaday
|Sharat Saxena
|Khan Saab
|Vipin Sharma
|Shinde
|Makrand Deshpande
|Krishnan
