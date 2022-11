Not Available

All Your Favorite John Deere Big Machines in Action Watch powerful John Deere machines – excavators, loaders, graders, scrapers, backhoes, and dozers – dig dirt, plow snow, load rocks, and climb hills. Play the Let’s Pretend game and imagine being the operator of all kinds of earth-moving machines. Laugh with Otto. See 1/50 scale Ertl toys mining candy at the Big Rock Candy Mountain Quarry. Plus 4 new songs by singer/songwriter James Coffey.