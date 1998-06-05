1998

John Fogerty Premonition Concert

June 5th, 1998

Premonition is a 1998 is a live CD and DVD by John Fogerty. He performs both songs by his earlier band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, as well as songs composed during his period as a solo artist. It was recorded with a live audience at Warner Bros. Studios, Stage 15 on December 12 & 13th, 1997. The CD version omits 4 tracks that are available on the DVD.

Johnny Lee SchellGuitar, backing vocals
Michael CanipeGuitar, backing vocals
Bob GlaubBass
Kenny AronoffDrums
The Fairfield FourBacking vocals
John FogertyVocals, guitars

