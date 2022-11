Not Available

Multitalented British musician John Miles performs for a sold-out crowd at Germany's Ohne Filter Studio, delivering crowd-pleasing renditions of tunes like his 1976 chart-topping single "Music." The set list also includes "Chains and Wild Horses," "Oh How the Years Go By," "Can't Get Through," "Body of My Brunette," "One More Day," "It's Not Over Yet," "Everything's OK," "It's Such a Mystery" and more.