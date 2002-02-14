John Q is a 2002 film by Nick Cassavetes; starring Denzel Washington as John Quincy Archibald, a father and husband whose son is diagnosed with an enlarged heart and then finds out he cannot receive a transplant because HMO insurance will not cover it. Therefore, he decides to take a hospital full of patients hostage until the hospital puts his son's name on the donor's list.
|Denzel Washington
|John Quincy Archibald
|Robert Duvall
|Frank Grimes
|Anne Heche
|Rebecca Payne
|Kimberly Elise
|Denise Archibald
|Daniel E. Smith
|Mike Archibald
|Larissa Laskin
|Dr. Ellen Klein
