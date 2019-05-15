2019

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 15th, 2019

Studio

Summit Entertainment

John Wick is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.

Cast

Keanu ReevesJohn Wick
Halle BerrySofia
Ian McShaneWinston
Laurence FishburneThe Bowery King
CommonCassian
Saïd TaghmaouiThe Elder

Images

