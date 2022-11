Not Available

The incomparable "Man in Black," Johnny Cash, will forever reign as one of the most soulful performers in country music. But his appeal crossed over to other genres, as he captivated audiences of all stripes with his heartfelt lyricism and stellar musicianship. Here, Cash reprises many of the tunes for which he's known, including "Guess Things Happen That Way," "Don't Take Your Guns to Town," "Big River," "Heartbreak Hotel" and more.