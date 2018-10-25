2018

Johnny English Strikes Again

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 25th, 2018

Studio

Universal Pictures

Disaster strikes when a criminal mastermind reveals the identities of all active undercover agents in Britain. The secret service can now rely on only one man -- Johnny English. Currently teaching at a minor prep school, Johnny springs back into action to find the mysterious hacker. For this mission to succeed, he'll need all of his skills -- what few he has -- as the man with yesterday's analogue methods faces off against tomorrow's digital technology.

Cast

Rowan AtkinsonJohnny English
Olga KurylenkoOphelia
Jake LacyJason
Ben MillerBough
Emma ThompsonPrime Minister
Miranda HennessyTara

