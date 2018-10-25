Johnny English Strikes Again

Disaster strikes when a criminal mastermind reveals the identities of all active undercover agents in Britain. The secret service can now rely on only one man -- Johnny English. Currently teaching at a minor prep school, Johnny springs back into action to find the mysterious hacker. For this mission to succeed, he'll need all of his skills -- what few he has -- as the man with yesterday's analogue methods faces off against tomorrow's digital technology.
|Rowan Atkinson
|Johnny English
|Olga Kurylenko
|Ophelia
|Jake Lacy
|Jason
|Ben Miller
|Bough
|Emma Thompson
|Prime Minister
|Miranda Hennessy
|Tara
