JoJo Siwa: D.R.E.A.M. The Concert Experience

It’s bow time! JoJo’s bringing the D.R.E.A.M. Tour to her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and she’s giving you a front-row seat in this exclusive extended version of her concert special! Join the worldwide party and sing along to hits including “High Top Shoes,” “Hold the Drama,” “#1U” and “Bop!” as JoJo and her dance crew go on an epic journey to Dreamland. Plus, ride on JoJo’s tour bus, glam out in her dressing room, listen in during sound check, meet the dancers, and enjoy more behind-the-scenes footage leading up to the show!