Set in Italy during 2001, two years after the events of Diamond is Unbreakable, the series follows the adventures of Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando (from Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders) but conceived with Jonathan Joestar's body, who joins the criminal organization Passione in the hopes of becoming a gangster (or "Gang-Star") and taking control of the organization in the name of reform.