Jokerman: Tommy Tiernan in America is the fourth DVD release from Tommy Tiernan and was filmed over a 2-year period. It follows Tommy's attempt to be successful in America. It was filmed in comedy clubs in New York, Washington, D.C., and other places from Omaha to Sacramento. Material for the gigs was obtained from the various experiences he encountered, both good and bad, and the different people and cultures that he came across over the two-year period.