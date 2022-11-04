Jomalaye Jibanta Manush

Not Available

A living human being's funny adventure in hell. The film focuses on the Hindi mythology of the God of Death and how his messengers snatches the life of any living being who has supposedly completed his days on the Earth. The story focuses on the mistake of two messengers who mistakenly pronounce a man dead even before he was supposed to be. Knowing of this goof-up, the god of death gets scared as no living person is supposed to enter 'Hell". Nevertheless, due to the good deeds performed by this human being while he was alive, he is given permission to travel to Heaven where he begins searching for his wife who had passed away sometime back.