During Carnival in San Paulo, a young man and young woman who knew each other as children meet again after many years and social barriers have kept them apart. On the day of the festival, Jonah commits a crime and kidnaps Branca in order to keep them both safe from his boss. Hiding in the whale, the main float for this years Carnival, the two reconnect and must make choices that will affect their lives forever.
|Laura Neiva
|Branca
|Criolo
|Dandão
|Chay Suede
|Fê
|Roberto Birindelli
|Seu Marcos
|Chris Couto
|Dona Rita
|Karol Conká
|Miriam
View Full Cast >