Jonah

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Master Shot Produções

During Carnival in San Paulo, a young man and young woman who knew each other as children meet again after many years and social barriers have kept them apart. On the day of the festival, Jonah commits a crime and kidnaps Branca in order to keep them both safe from his boss. Hiding in the whale, the main float for this years Carnival, the two reconnect and must make choices that will affect their lives forever.

Cast

Laura NeivaBranca
CrioloDandão
Chay Suede
Roberto BirindelliSeu Marcos
Chris CoutoDona Rita
Karol ConkáMiriam

