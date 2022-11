Not Available

A magical love story involving a man who lives his life like a ghost and a country girl that falls in love with him. On a rural mountain in Jumunjin, South Korea a girl named Jina (Hwang Bo-Ra) runs a mountain lodge. The place is soon set to close down because of rumors that ghosts live in the lodge. Jina then encounters a ghost (played by Kim Ki-Bum) who she takes an interest in. But, the closer she gets to help him the further the ghost pushes her away.