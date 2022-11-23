Not Available

Jordan Smith, season nine winner of NBC's The Voice (and biggest selling The Voice artist to date), stars in his very first one-hour concert program, JORDAN SMITH 'TIS THE SEASON. Taped on the Evergreen Stage at Diadan Studios, the special spotlights music from Jordan's new Christmas album "'Tis the Season," and features special guest David Foster, the legendary composer, songwriter and producer (Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion).Jordan performs with his core band, led by musical director Cheche Alara (Latin Grammys and American Idol), along with a string and horns/ woodwind section to round out the sound.