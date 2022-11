Not Available

Reality television maestro Sergio Myers directs and stars in this satiric mockumentary as Jordon Saffron, an egocentric celebrity chef who must return to his roots after he loses his show, girlfriend (Rachel Hunter) and ability to taste. In his hometown of Chicago, Jordon seeks redemption at his father's pizza parlor, reunites with his childhood sweetheart, Audry (Anna Hagopian), and goes mano-a-mano with his archrival, Kimmel the Spam King.