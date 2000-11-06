With his gift of dream interpretation and his brilliantly colored coat, Joseph inspires jealousy in his brothers and is sold into slavery. This animated retelling of the story from the Bible's Book of Genesis boasts first-rate animation and excellent voice work from Affleck, Mark Hamill and Jody Benson. Wholesome without being preachy, Joseph: King of Dreams will delight the entire family.
|Ben Affleck
|Joseph (voice)
|Mark Hamill
|Judah (voice)
|Richard Herd
|Jacob (voice)
|Maureen McGovern
|Rachel (voice)
|Jodi Benson
|Asenath (voice)
|Judith Light
|Zuleika (voice)
View Full Cast >