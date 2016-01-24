2016

Joshy

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 2016

Studio

American Zoetrope

After his engagement ends badly, Josh decides to take advantage of his bachelor-party plans in Ojai, California, with the few friends still willing to join him. Focused on drugs and their own hangups, his self-absorbed friends refuse to confront the elephant in the room and ask Josh how he’s feeling. As welcome and unwelcome guests stop by, Josh will attempt to find some closure over this weekend with the guys.

Cast

Thomas MiddleditchJosh
Adam PallyAri
Alex Ross PerryAdam
Nick KrollEric
Jenny SlateJodi
Aubrey PlazaJen

