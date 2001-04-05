2001

Josie and the Pussycats

  • Comedy
  • Music

Release Date

April 5th, 2001

Studio

Marc Platt Productions

Josie, Melody and Val are three small-town girl musicians determined to take their rock band out of their garage and straight to the top, while remaining true to their look, style and sound. They get a record deal which brings fame and fortune but soon realize they are pawns of two people who want to control the youth of America. They must clear their names, even if it means losing fame and fortune.

Cast

Rachael Leigh CookJosie McCoy
Rosario DawsonValerie Brown
Tara ReidMelody Valentine
Gabriel MannAlan M.
Alan CummingWyatt Frame
Missi PyleAlexandra Cabot

