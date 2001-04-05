Josie and the Pussycats

Josie, Melody and Val are three small-town girl musicians determined to take their rock band out of their garage and straight to the top, while remaining true to their look, style and sound. They get a record deal which brings fame and fortune but soon realize they are pawns of two people who want to control the youth of America. They must clear their names, even if it means losing fame and fortune.
|Rachael Leigh Cook
|Josie McCoy
|Rosario Dawson
|Valerie Brown
|Tara Reid
|Melody Valentine
|Gabriel Mann
|Alan M.
|Alan Cumming
|Wyatt Frame
|Missi Pyle
|Alexandra Cabot
