To battle a malicious monster, five women are gathered in front of Commander Charles against their will. The five women are selected because they each have a family name that represents a color. The five women are filled with doubts about what they are able to do collectively, but they go up against the monster using their lethal technique "Women Tornado". The five women can only use the "Women Tornado" when they are all gathered together.
|Mirei Kiritani
|Naoko Akagi (Red)
|Mitsuki Takahata
|Yuri Kikawada (Yellow)
|Mizuki Yamamoto
|Sumire Konno (Navy)
|Mina Fujii
|Mika Aota (Blue)
|Kasumi Arimura
|Kano Midoriyama (Green)
|Shunsuke Daitô
|Teruhiko Naruse
