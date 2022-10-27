Journey of a Young Composer

The year is 1907. The young composer Nikusha sets out on a journey over the villages of Central Georgia to record folk songs. For this he provides himself with a map of the places he would like to visit. His accidental co-traveler is Leko Tatasheli who is convinced that the composer is on a mission of the revolutionary committee and his map is the plan of a future uprising…
|Gia Peradze
|Leko Tatasheli
|Levan Abashidze
|Nikusha Chachanidze
|Zura Kipshidze
|Elizbar Tsereteli
|Rusudan Kvlividze
|Tekla Tsereteli
|Ruslan Mikaberidze
|Shalva Tsereteli
|Lili Ioseliani
|Epemia Tsereteli
View Full Cast >