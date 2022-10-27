Not Available

Journey of a Young Composer

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The year is 1907. The young composer Nikusha sets out on a journey over the villages of Central Georgia to record folk songs. For this he provides himself with a map of the places he would like to visit. His accidental co-traveler is Leko Tatasheli who is convinced that the composer is on a mission of the revolutionary committee and his map is the plan of a future uprising…

Cast

Gia PeradzeLeko Tatasheli
Levan AbashidzeNikusha Chachanidze
Zura KipshidzeElizbar Tsereteli
Rusudan KvlividzeTekla Tsereteli
Ruslan MikaberidzeShalva Tsereteli
Lili IoselianiEpemia Tsereteli

