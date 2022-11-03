1965

Joy in the Morning

  • Drama

Release Date

May 4th, 1965

Carl Brown and Annie McGairy are in love. Their Irish immigrant parents knew each other in the old country - and Carl's parents want better for their son than Annie, who was raised in the slums. When Annie runs away to marry Carl while he's at college, they have many difficulties, including a college Dean that frowns upon married couples, Carl's angry parents, Carl's jealousy, and Annie's own problems with her sexuality.

Cast

Yvette MimieuxAnnie McGairy Brown
Arthur KennedyPatrick Brown
Oskar HomolkaStan Pulaski
Joan TetzelBeverly Karter
Sidney BlackmerDean James Darwent
Virginia GreggMrs. Lorgan

