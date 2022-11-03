Joy in the Morning

Carl Brown and Annie McGairy are in love. Their Irish immigrant parents knew each other in the old country - and Carl's parents want better for their son than Annie, who was raised in the slums. When Annie runs away to marry Carl while he's at college, they have many difficulties, including a college Dean that frowns upon married couples, Carl's angry parents, Carl's jealousy, and Annie's own problems with her sexuality.
|Yvette Mimieux
|Annie McGairy Brown
|Arthur Kennedy
|Patrick Brown
|Oskar Homolka
|Stan Pulaski
|Joan Tetzel
|Beverly Karter
|Sidney Blackmer
|Dean James Darwent
|Virginia Gregg
|Mrs. Lorgan
