2008

Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 6th, 2008

Studio

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

While driving to Las Vegas for the bachelor party of her sister Melissa and her fiance Bobby, Kayla stops the car in the gas station to meet her date, Nik, a guy she met on the internet. Nik convinces her to take a secondary road under the protest of Bobby but the car breaks down. They find a house in the middle of nowhere and decide to take the car parked in the house's garage to the next city...

Cast

Nicki AycoxMelissa
Nick ZanoBobby
Kyle SchmidNik
Daniel BoileauBald Trucker
Laura JordanKayla
Mark GibbonRusty Nail

View Full Cast >

Images