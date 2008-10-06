Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead

While driving to Las Vegas for the bachelor party of her sister Melissa and her fiance Bobby, Kayla stops the car in the gas station to meet her date, Nik, a guy she met on the internet. Nik convinces her to take a secondary road under the protest of Bobby but the car breaks down. They find a house in the middle of nowhere and decide to take the car parked in the house's garage to the next city...
|Nicki Aycox
|Melissa
|Nick Zano
|Bobby
|Kyle Schmid
|Nik
|Daniel Boileau
|Bald Trucker
|Laura Jordan
|Kayla
|Mark Gibbon
|Rusty Nail
