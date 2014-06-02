Joy Ride 3

Rusty Nail is back on the road again looking to punish injustice at every turn - and this time it's with a group of hotheaded street racers on their way to the Road Rally 1000. As they drive through a desolate shortcut on the way to the race, an encounter with Rusty turns sour and soon he is tracking, teasing and torturing them until the end of the road.
|Kirsten Prout
|Jewel McCaul
|Dean Armstrong
|Officer Williams
|Jesse Hutch
|Jordan Wells
|Benjamin Hollingsworth
|Mickey Cole
|Ken Kirzinger
|Rusty Nail
|Gianpaolo Venuta
|Austin Moore
