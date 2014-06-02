2014

Joy Ride 3

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 2nd, 2014

Studio

WT Canada Productions

Rusty Nail is back on the road again looking to punish injustice at every turn - and this time it's with a group of hotheaded street racers on their way to the Road Rally 1000. As they drive through a desolate shortcut on the way to the race, an encounter with Rusty turns sour and soon he is tracking, teasing and torturing them until the end of the road.

Cast

Kirsten ProutJewel McCaul
Dean ArmstrongOfficer Williams
Jesse HutchJordan Wells
Benjamin HollingsworthMickey Cole
Ken KirzingerRusty Nail
Gianpaolo VenutaAustin Moore

View Full Cast >

Images