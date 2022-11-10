Not Available

Joyeux Noël

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Senator Film

In 1914, World War I, the bloodiest war ever at that time in human history, was well under way. However on Christmas Eve, numerous sections of the Western Front called an informal, and unauthorized, truce where the various front-line soldiers of the conflict peacefully met each other in No Man's Land to share a precious pause in the carnage with a fleeting brotherhood.

Cast

Diane KrugerAnna Sorensen
Benno FürmannNikolaus Sprink
Guillaume CanetLieutenant Audebert
Gary LewisPalmer
Dany BoonPonchel
Daniel BrühlHorst Mayer

View Full Cast >

Images