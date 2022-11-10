Joyeux Noël

In 1914, World War I, the bloodiest war ever at that time in human history, was well under way. However on Christmas Eve, numerous sections of the Western Front called an informal, and unauthorized, truce where the various front-line soldiers of the conflict peacefully met each other in No Man's Land to share a precious pause in the carnage with a fleeting brotherhood.
|Diane Kruger
|Anna Sorensen
|Benno Fürmann
|Nikolaus Sprink
|Guillaume Canet
|Lieutenant Audebert
|Gary Lewis
|Palmer
|Dany Boon
|Ponchel
|Daniel Brühl
|Horst Mayer
