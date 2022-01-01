A woman married to the brutal and infertile owner of a dye mill in rural China conceives a boy with her husband's nephew but is forced to raise her son as her husband's heir without revealing his parentage in this circular tragedy. Filmed in glowing technicolour, this tale of romantic and familial love in the face of unbreakable tradition is more universal than its setting.
|Wei Li
|Yang Jin-shan
|Li Bao-Tian
|Yang Tian-qing
|Ji-an Zheng
|Yang Tian-bai as a Youth
|Ma Chong
|Zhijun Cong
|Wu Fa
View Full Cast >