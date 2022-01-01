1990

Ju Dou

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 21st, 1990

Studio

China Film Co-Production Corporation

A woman married to the brutal and infertile owner of a dye mill in rural China conceives a boy with her husband's nephew but is forced to raise her son as her husband's heir without revealing his parentage in this circular tragedy. Filmed in glowing technicolour, this tale of romantic and familial love in the face of unbreakable tradition is more universal than its setting.

Cast

Wei LiYang Jin-shan
Li Bao-TianYang Tian-qing
Ji-an ZhengYang Tian-bai as a Youth
Ma Chong
Zhijun Cong
Wu Fa

