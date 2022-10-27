Not Available

Ju-on: The Final Curse

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Showgate

Following the events of Ju-on: The Beginning of the End, Mai, the older sister of elementary schoolteacher Yui Shono, goes to look for her sister, who disappeared after a year while working in an elementary school. Mai soon discovers the Teriyaki household who tells her about what happened to her sister. Mai will now uncover the dark secrets of Ju-on and will try to end the curse once and for all.

Cast

Nonoka OnoReo
Airi TairaMai Shono
Renn KiriyamaSota Kitamura
Yurina YanagiAo
Nozomi SasakiYui Ikuno
Miyabi MatsuuraMadoka

Images