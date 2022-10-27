Ju-on: The Final Curse

Following the events of Ju-on: The Beginning of the End, Mai, the older sister of elementary schoolteacher Yui Shono, goes to look for her sister, who disappeared after a year while working in an elementary school. Mai soon discovers the Teriyaki household who tells her about what happened to her sister. Mai will now uncover the dark secrets of Ju-on and will try to end the curse once and for all.
|Nonoka Ono
|Reo
|Airi Taira
|Mai Shono
|Renn Kiriyama
|Sota Kitamura
|Yurina Yanagi
|Ao
|Nozomi Sasaki
|Yui Ikuno
|Miyabi Matsuura
|Madoka
