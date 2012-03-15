Juan of the Dead

While Havana is full of zombies hungry for human flesh, official media reported that the disturbances are caused by dissidents paid by the United States. Panic seizes all until Juan comes to the rescue: he discovers he can kill the undead destroying his brain, and decides to start a small business under the slogan "We kill your loved ones."
|Andros Perugorría
|Vladi California
|Andrea Duro
|Camila
|Jazz Vilá
|La China
|Blanca Rosa Blanco
|Sara
|Antonio Dechent
|Padre Jones
|Eslinda Núñez
|Berta
