2012

Juan of the Dead

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 2012

Studio

Canal Sur

While Havana is full of zombies hungry for human flesh, official media reported that the disturbances are caused by dissidents paid by the United States. Panic seizes all until Juan comes to the rescue: he discovers he can kill the undead destroying his brain, and decides to start a small business under the slogan "We kill your loved ones."

Cast

Andros PerugorríaVladi California
Andrea DuroCamila
Jazz ViláLa China
Blanca Rosa BlancoSara
Antonio DechentPadre Jones
Eslinda NúñezBerta

